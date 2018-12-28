 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Actively Managed ETFs and ETPs Listed Globally Reached A New High Of US$109 Bn At The End Of November 2018

Date 28/12/2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that actively managed ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$3.64 Bn during November. Total assets invested in the global actively managed ETF and ETP industry rose 3.11%, pushing the record higher from US$106.09 Bn at the end of October, to US$109.39 Bn, according to ETFGI’s November 2018 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service.  (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 

Highlights

  • Total Assets for actively managed ETFs and ETPs listed globally rise 3.11% to reach new high $109 Bn in November.
  • Net new assets gathered by actively managed ETFs and ETPs listed globally were $3.64 Bn in November.
  • Actively managed fixed-income ETFs listed in North America continue to grow in popularity.

 
“While trade talks continue to make noise in the headlines, the very real prospect of slowing global growth appears to be filtering into market sentiment. A seemingly more reposed approach to monetary policy along with the China-US trade truce provided enough of a tailwind to lift US markets to finish in the green by the end of November, with the S&P 500 gaining 2.04% over the month bringing the year-to-date gain to 5.11%. Apart from the Eurozone, where various domestic issues continue to dominate, most developed markets closed the month with marginal gains, the S&P developed ex-US BMI was up 0.17% in November with year-to-date declines of 9.66%. EM and Frontier markets bounced back from the October fall, finishing up 4.61% and 1.94% respectively, softening year-to-date declines to 11.15% and 8.95%”  according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI.

At the end of November 2018, the actively managed ETF/ETP industry had 611 ETFs/ETPs, with 773 listings, assets of $109 Bn, from 127 providers listed on 20 exchanges. Following net inflows of $3.64 Bn and market moves during the month, assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased by 3.11%, from $106.09 Bn at the end of October 2018, to $109.39 Bn.
 
Growth in actively managed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of November 2018


 

Equity focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $276 Mn in November, growing net inflows for 2018 to $6.31 Bn, slightly less than the $6.37 Bn in net inflows at this point last year. Fixed Income focused, actively managed ETFs and ETPs listed globally saw net inflows of $3.63 Bn, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $24.43 Bn, greater than the $16.91 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.

Substantial inflows during November can be attributed to the top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $4.51 Bn. The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
(JPST US) held its place in the lead for monthly net new assets, after gathering $928 Mn in October, the fund gathered $1.10 Bn in November. 

Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2018
 

Name Ticker Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Nov-18		 ADV
(US$ Mn)
Nov-18		 NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018		 NNA
(US$ Mn)
Nov-18
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF JPST US 4,412 90 4,346 1,094
PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund MINT US 12,147 141 3,901 745
iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF NEAR US 5,645 63 2,777 673
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Fund FTSM US 3,496 49 2,061 429
Purpose High Interest Savings ETF PSA CN 1,053 61 643 217
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF GSY US 1,806 27 743 216
First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opps. ETF LMBS US 1,905 16 961 173
Betashares Geared US Equity Fund - Hdg GGUS AU 150 0 139 135
Hartford Total Return Bond ETF HTRB US 445 6 428 127
LYXOR SMART CASH - UCITS ETF - C-EUR CSH2 FP 936 1 175 94
iShares Liquidity Income ETF ICSH US 689 9 546 88
Janus Short Duration Income ETF VNLA US 811 8 598 82
FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund RAVI US 290 5 155 79
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF HYLS US 1,306 16 130 66
iShares Premium Money Market Fund CMR CN 211 5 135 64
Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF MFT CN 603 5 415 49
First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure EMLP US 2,234 15 80 49
Dynamic Ishares Active US Dividend ETF DXU CN 126 2 108 48
PIMCO Total Return Active ETF BOND US 1,928 13 (159) 46
WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy WTMF US 221 3 53 40


 
Investors have tended to invest in core, market cap and lower cost ETFs in November.