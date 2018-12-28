ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Actively Managed ETFs and ETPs Listed Globally Reached A New High Of US$109 Bn At The End Of November 2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that actively managed ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$3.64 Bn during November. Total assets invested in the global actively managed ETF and ETP industry rose 3.11%, pushing the record higher from US$106.09 Bn at the end of October, to US$109.39 Bn, according to ETFGI’s November 2018 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Total Assets for actively managed ETFs and ETPs listed globally rise 3.11% to reach new high $109 Bn in November.
- Net new assets gathered by actively managed ETFs and ETPs listed globally were $3.64 Bn in November.
- Actively managed fixed-income ETFs listed in North America continue to grow in popularity.
“While trade talks continue to make noise in the headlines, the very real prospect of slowing global growth appears to be filtering into market sentiment. A seemingly more reposed approach to monetary policy along with the China-US trade truce provided enough of a tailwind to lift US markets to finish in the green by the end of November, with the S&P 500 gaining 2.04% over the month bringing the year-to-date gain to 5.11%. Apart from the Eurozone, where various domestic issues continue to dominate, most developed markets closed the month with marginal gains, the S&P developed ex-US BMI was up 0.17% in November with year-to-date declines of 9.66%. EM and Frontier markets bounced back from the October fall, finishing up 4.61% and 1.94% respectively, softening year-to-date declines to 11.15% and 8.95%” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI.
At the end of November 2018, the actively managed ETF/ETP industry had 611 ETFs/ETPs, with 773 listings, assets of $109 Bn, from 127 providers listed on 20 exchanges. Following net inflows of $3.64 Bn and market moves during the month, assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased by 3.11%, from $106.09 Bn at the end of October 2018, to $109.39 Bn.
Growth in actively managed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of November 2018
Equity focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $276 Mn in November, growing net inflows for 2018 to $6.31 Bn, slightly less than the $6.37 Bn in net inflows at this point last year. Fixed Income focused, actively managed ETFs and ETPs listed globally saw net inflows of $3.63 Bn, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $24.43 Bn, greater than the $16.91 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
Substantial inflows during November can be attributed to the top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $4.51 Bn. The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
(JPST US) held its place in the lead for monthly net new assets, after gathering $928 Mn in October, the fund gathered $1.10 Bn in November.
Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2018
|Name
|Ticker
|Assets
(US$ Mn)
Nov-18
|ADV
(US$ Mn)
Nov-18
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
Nov-18
|JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
|JPST US
|4,412
|90
|4,346
|1,094
|PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund
|MINT US
|12,147
|141
|3,901
|745
|iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF
|NEAR US
|5,645
|63
|2,777
|673
|First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Fund
|FTSM US
|3,496
|49
|2,061
|429
|Purpose High Interest Savings ETF
|PSA CN
|1,053
|61
|643
|217
|Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF
|GSY US
|1,806
|27
|743
|216
|First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opps. ETF
|LMBS US
|1,905
|16
|961
|173
|Betashares Geared US Equity Fund - Hdg
|GGUS AU
|150
|0
|139
|135
|Hartford Total Return Bond ETF
|HTRB US
|445
|6
|428
|127
|LYXOR SMART CASH - UCITS ETF - C-EUR
|CSH2 FP
|936
|1
|175
|94
|iShares Liquidity Income ETF
|ICSH US
|689
|9
|546
|88
|Janus Short Duration Income ETF
|VNLA US
|811
|8
|598
|82
|FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund
|RAVI US
|290
|5
|155
|79
|First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
|HYLS US
|1,306
|16
|130
|66
|iShares Premium Money Market Fund
|CMR CN
|211
|5
|135
|64
|Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF
|MFT CN
|603
|5
|415
|49
|First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure
|EMLP US
|2,234
|15
|80
|49
|Dynamic Ishares Active US Dividend ETF
|DXU CN
|126
|2
|108
|48
|PIMCO Total Return Active ETF
|BOND US
|1,928
|13
|(159)
|46
|WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy
|WTMF US
|221
|3
|53
|40
Investors have tended to invest in core, market cap and lower cost ETFs in November.