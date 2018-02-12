ETFGI Reports A Strong Start To 2018 For ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe With A Record Increase In Assets Of US$54.0 Billion During January To Reach A New High Of US$856 Billion

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported a strong start to 2018 for ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe, with a record increase in invested assets of US$54.0 billion during January to reach a new high of US$856 billion at the end of the month. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe increased by a record $54.0 billion during January to reach a new high of $856 billion
- In January 2018, ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe saw net inflows of $16.0 billion
- Assets in Equity ETFs/ETPs increased by 8.22% in January, which is significantly more than the 3.31% increase in Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs
According to ETFGI’s January 2018 Europe ETF and ETP industry insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service, assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe grew by 6.73%, from $802 Bn at the end of 2017, representing the greatest absolute monthly growth in assets on record.
This record was achieved on the eve of another milestone for the ETF industry: the 25th anniversary of the listing of the first ETF in the US, the venerable SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY US), on 22nd January 1993. In January, SPY on its own accounted for assets of $307 Bn.
January 2018 also marked the 40th consecutive month of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe, with $16.0 Bn gathered during the month; 38.2% more than net inflows at this point last year.
The majority of these flows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $9.47 Bn in January 2018. The iShares STOXX Europe 600 UCITS ETF (DE) (SXXPIEX GY) on its own accounted for net inflows of $1.34 Bn.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets: Europe
Similarly, the top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $446 Mn during January 2018.
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets: Europe
Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe saw net inflows of $14.0 Bn in January and Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of $1.73 Bn. Investors have tended to invest in lower cost and core ETFs in January with the iShares STOXX Europe 600 UCITS ETF (DE) (SXXPIEX GY), which has a TER of 20bp, accumulating net inflows of $1.34 Bn.