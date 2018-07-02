ETFGI Reports 28 Consecutive Months Of Net Inflows Into Smart Beta ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally With US$5.28 Billion During May 2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada gathered US$1.41 Bn in net inflows in May 2018. YTD 2018 net inflows are at US$7.97 Bn, which is less than the US$9.12 Bn in net inflows at this point last year. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Net new assets gathered by Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs listed globally were $5.28 Bn during May 2018.
- May 2018 marked the 28th consecutive month of net inflows.
- Assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased by 2.32% or $15 Bn during May, to $662 Bn.
According to ETFGI’s May 2018 Smart Beta ETF and ETP Insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service, assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally increased by 2.32% during May 2018. The increase in assets of $15 billion, from $647 billion at the end of April 2018 to $662 billion at the end of May, represents the third increase since December 2017.
Comparison of assets in market cap, smart beta, other and active equity products
At the end of May 2018, there were 1,281 smart beta equity ETFs/ETPs, with 2,270 listings, assets of $662 Bn, from 156 providers on 40 exchanges in 32 countries.
Year-to-date net inflows are at $25.5 Bn, which is less than the $29.5 Bn in net inflows at this point last year. The majority of flows can be attributed to the top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $18.4 Bn year-to-date.
Top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets: Global
Source: ETFGI data sourced from ETF/ETP sponsors, exchanges, regulatory filings, Thomson Reuters/Lipper, Bloomberg, publicly available sources and data generated in-house.Note: This report is based on the most recent data available at the time of publication. Asset and flow data may change slightly as additional data becomes available.
Growth smart beta products gathered the largest net inflows during May 2018 with $1.67 Bn, followed by value factor products with $1.29 Bn, and Momentum-based products with $1.18 Bn.
Investors have tended to invest in growth factor Smart Beta products in May, with the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM US) capturing most of the flows year to date with $2.25 Bn.