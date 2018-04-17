ETF Market Report: 1st Quarter 2018 - SIX Swiss Exchange

|
This report provides detailed figures regarding the performance of SIX Swiss Exchange's ETF segment.
In the first quarter of 2018, Swiss Exchange recorded an ETF trading turnover of CHF 31.6 billion, as announced in the latest ETF market report[PDF]. This equates to a 5% increase over the previous quarter. A total of 321'562 ETF tickets were generated in the first quarter of 2018, representing a significant increase of 25% versus the previous quarter and the highest figure since the start of 2015. This was when the Swiss National Bank discontinued the euro/Swiss franc exchange rate floor, which resulted in a sharp rise in volatility.
The positive trend in turnover of ETFs listed on SIX Swiss Exchange during the first quarter was primarily attributable to equity ETFs. These saw quarter-on-quarter growth of 26.4%, to CHF 27.49 billion.
The most traded ETFs
The list of the top 20 most traded ETFs in the first quarter of 2018 is headed by the UBS ETF ACWI (symbol: ACWIU). It replicates an index of large and mid caps from industrial and emerging markets. The iShares S&P 500 ETF (symbol: CSSPX) and iShares SMI ETF (symbol: CSSMI) also feature among the top places this quarter once again.
New ETFs on SIX Swiss Exchange
Product providers listed 106 new ETFs on SIX Swiss Exchange during the first quarter of 2018. Five smart beta ETFs from Franklin Templeton can now also be traded on the Swiss stock exchange. A total of 1'343 ETFs (as at 30 March 2018) are now available.
