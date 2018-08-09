ESMA Updates Validation Rules Under EMIR

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has updated today its validation rules regarding the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) with regards to the revised technical standards on reporting under Article 9 of EMIR. The amendments will be applicable from 5 November 2018.
ESMA updated its validation rules for the submitted reports for the following fields:
- Reporting Timestamp;
- Reporting Counterparty ID;
- ID of the Other Counterparty;
- Underlying Identification; and
- Confirmation means.