ESMA Updates The Questions And Answers On ESMA’S Temporary Product Intervention Measures

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has today updated its Questions and Answers on ESMA’s temporary product intervention measures on the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs and binary options to retail clients based on Article 40 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 (the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation, MiFIR).
The Q&A provides clarification on the scope of the temporary product intervention measures in relation to turbo certificates and structured finance products. The purpose of this Q&A is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of ESMA’s temporary product intervention measures in relation to the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs and Binary options to retail clients. It aims at market participants.
Next steps
ESMA will continue to monitor this Q&A on ESMA’s temporary product intervention measures on the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs and Binary options to retail clients in the coming months and will review and update them where required.