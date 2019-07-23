ESMA Updates Register Of Derivatives To Be Traded On-Venue Under MiFIR

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has updated today the public register of those derivative contracts that are subject to the trading obligation under the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR).
Today’s update consists in adding to the list three recently authorised French venues, where some of the classes of derivatives subject to the trading obligation are available for trading.
The register provides clarity to market participants on the application of the trading obligation under MiFIR and in particular on:
- the classes of derivatives subject to the trading obligation;
- the trading venues on which those derivatives can be traded; and
- the dates on which the obligation takes effect per category of counterparties.