ESMA Updates Q&As On MiFIR Data Reporting

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has today updated its Questions and Answers (Q&As) on data reporting under the Market in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR).
The Q&As provide clarifications in relation to the requirements for submission of reference data under MiFIR. In particular, the Q&As relate to reporting obligations for financial instruments without a defined expiry date (e.g. Perpetual FX Rolling Spot Futures). The Q&A provides a new answer on how operators should populate field 24 of RTS 23. The amendments to the existing Q&A on MiFIR data reporting becomes effective from 29 July 2019.
The purpose of this Q&A is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of MiFIR. It provides guidance to Investment Firms, Trading Venues, ARMs and Systematic Internalisers on compliance with the reporting provisions of MiFIR. ESMA will periodically review these Q&A and update them where required.