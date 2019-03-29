ESMA Updates Its MAR Q&A

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has updated its Questions & Answers (Q&A) document regarding the implementation of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).
The purpose of the Q&A document is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of MAR and its implementing measures. Today’s Q&A include an update of the Q&A clarifying the scope of firms subject to the MAR provision to detect and report suspicious orders and transactions and new detailed answers on:
- Meaning of parent and related undertakings; and
- Disclosure of inside information concerning emission allowances, referring to installations of other undertakings of the group of the EAMP.
MAR is intended to guarantee the integrity of European financial markets and increase investor confidence. Any unlawful behaviour in the financial markets is prohibited. The concept of market abuse typically consists of insider dealing, unlawful disclosure of inside information, and market manipulation.