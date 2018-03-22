ESMA Updates Benchmarks Regulation Q&As

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has updated its Questions and Answers (Q&As) regarding the implementation of the Benchmarks Regulation (BMR).
The Q&As include one new answer regarding the following topic:
- Requirements applicable to supervised contributors during the transitional period.
The purpose of this document is to be a practical convergence tool used to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of the BMR. It should also help investors and other market participants by providing clarity on the requirements. ESMA will periodically review these Q&As and update them where required.