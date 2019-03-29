ESMA Updates AIFMD Q&As

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has today updated its Questions and Answers on the application of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD).
ESMA has added two new Q&As on calculation of leverage under AIFMD.
The Q&As provides clarification on:
- the treatment of short-term interest rate futures for the purposes of AIFMD leverage exposure calculations according to the gross and commitment methods;
- the required frequency of the calculation of leverage by an AIFM managing an EU AIF which employs leverage.
The purpose of this Q&A document is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of the AIFMD and its implementing measures.