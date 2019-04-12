ESMA Update On No-Deal Brexit Preparations

ESMA statements and measures on no-deal Brexit scenario preparations referring to 12 April 2019 should now be read as referring to 31 October 2019.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) wants to inform stakeholders that, following the European Council’s decision on 11 April extending Article 50(3), its published measures and actions, including public statements, issued on the basis of a possible no-deal Brexit scenario on 29 March 2019, subsequently updated to read 12 April 2019, should now be read as referring to the new potential no-deal Brexit date of 31 October 2019, unless the European Council decides otherwise.
ESMA will issue further announcements in relation to the application of this new date in due course.