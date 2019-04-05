ESMA Seeks Candidate For Its Stakeholder Group

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is seeking a candidate from one of the following categories – consumers, employee’s representatives, or small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – to represent the chosen group’s interests as a members of its Securities Markets Stakeholders Group (SMSG).
The SMSG facilitates consultation between ESMA, its Board of Supervisors and stakeholders on ESMA’s areas of responsibility and provides technical advice on its policy development. This helps to ensure that stakeholders can contribute to the formulation of policy from the beginning of the process.
Applications must be submitted no later than 23.59 CET on 30 April 2019.