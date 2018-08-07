ESMA Responds To EIOPA Questions On AIFMD

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has sent a letter to the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) in response to certain AIFMD-related questions raised by EIOPA relating to the AIF definition and leverage.
ESMA responds to the questions raised by EIOPA under section 11.5.2. of its second set of advice to the European Commission on specific items in the Solvency II Delegated Regulation (EIOPA-BoS-18/075). In this context, EIOPA addressed several questions to ESMA with respect to the AIF definition and leverage calculation pursuant to the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) and its implementing measures.