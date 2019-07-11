ESMA Reappoints Three Members Of Its Management Board

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets’ regulator, has reappointed three current members of its Management Board for a further 2½ year term that will begin on 1 October 2019. The members current terms will expire on 30 September 2019.
The appointments took place at the Board of Supervisors meeting in Paris on 11 July and are:
· Robert Ophèle, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), France;
· Sebastian Albella-Amigo, Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), Spain; and
· Erik Thedéen, Finansinspektionen (FI), Sweden.
The Management Board, chaired by Steven Maijoor, Chair of ESMA, is responsible for ensuring that the Authority carries out its mission and performs the tasks assigned to it under its founding Regulation. The Management Board now consists of:
· Steven Maijoor, European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA);
· Elisabeth Roegele, Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin), Germany;
· Sebastian Albella-Amigo, Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), Spain;
· Robert Ophèle, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), France;
· Gabriela Figueiredo Dias, Comissão do mercado de valores mobiliários (CMVM), Portugal; and
· Erik Thedéen, Finansinspektionen (FI), Sweden.
Extension of Standing Committee Chairs Terms
The Board of Supervisors also decided to extend the mandate of several standing committee chairs, which were coming to an end in in September 2019, until January 2020. This was done in the context ESMA’s forthcoming work on the implementation of the changes associated with EMIR 2.2 and the ESAs Review which will involve reviewing the Standing Committee
The standing committees and chairs concerned are:
· Committee for Economics and Markets Analysis - Carmine Di Noia, (CONSOB, Italy);
· Corporate Finance Standing Committee - Benoît de Juvigny (AMF, France);
· Corporate Reporting Standing Committee - Ana Martinez Pina (CNMV, Spain);
· Market Integrity Standing Committee - Nicoletta Giusto (CONSOB, Italy);
· Financial Innovation Standing Committee - Jean-Paul Servais (FSMA, Belgium);
· Investor Protection and Intermediaries Standing Committee – Evert van Walsum (ESMA) interim until new chair appointed;
· Post-Trading Standing Committee - Robert Ophele (AMF, France);
· Secondary Markets Standing Committee - Elisabeth Roegele (BaFIN, Germany); and
· Commodity Derivatives Task Force Elisabeth Roegele (BaFIN, Germany).
ESMA’s standing committees are expert groups drawn from ESMA staff and the national competent authorities for securities markets regulation in the Member States and are responsible for the development of policy in their respective areas.