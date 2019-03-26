ESMA Reappoints The Chair Of Its Supervisory Convergence Standing Committee

The Board of Supervisors of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has reappointed the current chair João Sousa Gião, who is a Member of the Board of Directors of the Comissão do mercado de valores mobiliários (CMVM) of Portugal, of its Supervisory Convergence Standing Committee (SCSC).
The appointment is effective immediately and will run until 30 March 2021.
The standing committees are expert groups drawn from ESMA staff and the national competent authorities for securities markets regulation in the Member States, and are responsible for the development of policy in their respective areas.