 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

ESMA Publishes Validation Rules And XML Schemas For SFTR Reporting

Date 31/10/2019

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has published today further technical details for the reporting of Securities Financing Transactions (SFTs) as required under the SFT Regulation (SFTR).

Today’s publication includes the validations rules applicable to SFTR reports as well as the XML schemas reporting entities should use, including:

Under the SFTR, both parties to an SFT need to report new, modified or terminated SFTs to a registered or recognised trade repository (TR), including the composition of the collateral.

 