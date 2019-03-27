ESMA Publishes The First Q&As Relating To The Prospectus Regulation

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has today published a new document containing nine Q&As relating to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).
The Q&As provide clarification on the following issues in relation to the Prospectus Regulation:
- The scope of the grandfathering of prospectuses approved under the national laws of Member States implementing Directive 2003/71/EC (Prospectus Directive).
- The applicability of the current level 3 guidance concerning the Prospectus Directive after the entry into application of the Prospectus Regulation.
- The process of updating the information included in registration documents and universal registration documents.
ESMA is publishing these Q&As in a new document in order to separate them from the Q&As published in relation to the Prospectus Directive.
The Q&As relating to the grandfathering of prospectuses and the applicability of the current level 3 guidance after the entry into application of the Prospectus Regulation are particularly important. These Q&As should help market parties effectively manage the transition from the Prospectus Directive to the Prospectus Regulation, by:
- determining the effect of the entry into application of the Prospectus Regulation on their current prospectuses and related issuance programmes.
- helping market parties to draw up prospectuses for approval under the Prospectus Regulation.
The Q&As relating to the process of updating information in registration documents and universal registration document are also quite important. These Q&As will help to clarify this process, which is fundamental to the proper working of the Prospectus Regulation.
The purpose of these Q&As is to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of prospectus supervision. These Q&As are also intended to facilitate market parties by providing guidance as to how national competent authorities will interpret the Prospectus Regulation.