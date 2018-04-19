ESMA Publishes The 22nd Extract From The EECS Database

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has published an extract from its confidential database of enforcement decisions on financial statements. The extract includes a selection of 10 decisions taken by national enforcers in the period from August 2016 to July 2017.
ESMA is publishing extracts from its confidential database of enforcement decisions on financial statements, with the aim of providing issuers and users of financial statements with relevant information on the appropriate application of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
European enforcers monitor and review IFRS financial statements and consider whether they comply with IFRS and other applicable reporting requirements, including relevant national law.
Publication of enforcement decisions informs market participants about which accounting treatments European national enforcers may consider as complying with IFRS; that is, whether the treatments are considered as being within the accepted range of those permitted by IFRS. Such publication, together with the rationale behind these decisions, will contribute to a consistent application of IFRS in the EEA.
ESMA will continue publishing further extracts from the database on a regular basis, with the next extract expected to be published in the second half of 2018.