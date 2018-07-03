ESMA Publishes 2017 Annual Report

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has published its 2017 Annual Report, which sets out ESMA’s objectives, activities and key achievements during the course of 2017.
In 2017, ESMA continued to make progress in its mission of enhancing investor protection and promoting stable and orderly financial markets. ESMA focused on delivering the following key priorities in its 2017 annual work programme:
- Supervisory convergence: implementation of MiFID II and MiFIR.
- Assessing risks: focus on data quality.
- Single rulebook: Benchmarks and Capital Markets Union.
- Direct supervision: supervision of CRAs and TRs and their ancillary activities.
The Report contains details about ESMA’s work under each of these activities, with a focus on the key achievements in each of those areas.