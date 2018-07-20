ESMA Launches Dedicated Template For Systematic Internalisers Calculations Ahead Of August 1 Publication

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has today provided access to the template which will be used to publish the first set of figures necessary for investment firms to assess whether they are systematic internalisers in specific financial instruments on August 1.
ESMA had received a number of requests to make this template available in advance of 1 August so stakeholders have more time to adapt to the way ESMA will provide the systematic internaliser information. Publishing this template should therefore facilitate a seamless implementation of the systematic internaliser regime.