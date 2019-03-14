ESMA Includes MIFID II/ MiFIR In Its Interactive Single Rulebook

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has updated today its Interactive Single Rulebook, an online tool allowing a comprehensive overview of and an easy access to all level 2 and level 3 measures adopted in relation to a given level 1 text.
Today’s update includes all L2 and L3 measures related to the provisions of the Market in Financial Instruments Directive (MIFID II) and Regulation (MiFIR).
ESMA’s Interactive Single Rulebook aims to facilitate the consistent application of the EU single rulebook in the securities markets area.
The online tool provides an interactive version of key Level 1 text under ESMA’s remit.