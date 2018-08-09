ESMA: Errata Double Volume Cap Data

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is correcting today its Suspensions File in relation to its Double Volume Cap (DVC) data, originally published on 7 August 2018, as required under the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR).
The original Suspensions File included 13 instruments, which should not have been on the list of ISINs to be suspended from trading, for the reason that they have not been trading for at least twelve months. For ease of reference, the instruments impacted by this correction are listed below.
ISINs of instruments that were removed from the Suspensions File as they should not have been included/ subject to suspension in the first place:
|
AT0000BAWAG2
|
CH0042615283
|
CH0106213793
|
CH0371153492
|
CH0406705126
|
DE0003304002
|
DE000A161408
|
DE000A2G9MZ9
|
DE000JST4000
|
DK0060907293
|
GB00BF4HYV08
|
GB00BYW0PQ60
|
IT0005279143
There is no impact for the files which include the individual DVC calculations except for the Disclaimer for the removed ISINs. Those files will be corrected with the next publication in September.