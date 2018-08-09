 Skip to main Content
ESMA: Errata Double Volume Cap Data

Date 09/08/2018

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is correcting today its Suspensions File in relation to its Double Volume Cap (DVC) data, originally published on 7 August 2018, as required under the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR). 

The original Suspensions File included 13 instruments, which should not have been on the list of ISINs to be suspended from trading, for the reason that they have not been trading for at least twelve months. For ease of reference, the instruments impacted by this correction are listed below.

ISINs of instruments that were removed from the Suspensions File as they should not have been included/ subject to suspension in the first place:

AT0000BAWAG2

CH0042615283

CH0106213793

CH0371153492

CH0406705126

DE0003304002

DE000A161408

DE000A2G9MZ9

DE000JST4000

DK0060907293

GB00BF4HYV08

GB00BYW0PQ60

IT0005279143

There is no impact for the files which include the individual DVC calculations except for the Disclaimer for the removed ISINs. Those files will be corrected with the next publication in September.

 