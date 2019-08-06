ESMA Calls For Data Experts To Join Industry Advisory Group

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has today issued a call for candidates for its newly-established Data Advisory Group (DAG).
ESMA is seeking individuals with expertise on issues related to market data regulatory reporting and record keeping of derivative contracts, positions, transactions in financial instruments (including securities financing), order book, instrument reference data, investment funds and prospectus data. DAG members are expected to advise ESMA's Data Standing Committee (DSC) which undertakes ESMA’s policy work in data and reporting related areas.
Once established, the DAG is expected to:
- advise , where necessary the DSC on specific data matters in its work on the completion of a Single Rulebook;
- advise where necessary the DSC on specific data maters in its work related to the development of supervisory convergence tools;
- inform the DSC on matters of practical implementation of reporting requirements which require clarifications or adaptations; and
- potentially advise other ESMA groups on specific data matters within their remits.
Interested individuals should send their candidacy to ESMA by no later than 16 September 2019, using the standard application form provided.