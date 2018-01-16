ESMA And EBA To Hold Joint Open Hearing On Securitisation Regulation

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) will hold a joint public hearing on the new EU Securitisation Regulation. The hearing will cover the two ESAs’ recently published consultation papers on draft regulatory technical standards (RTS) under the Securitisation Regulation.
The joint EBA/ESMA hearing will be held on Monday 19 February 2018 at the EBA’s premises, beginning at 10h00. The hearing will cover the following items:
· From 10h00-13h00 [ESMA]: Technical standards on securitisation disclosure requirements; operational standards/access conditions; notifications for STS securitisations; and application requirements for third-party firms seeking authorisation to provide STS verification services;
· From 14h00-16h00 [EBA]: Technical standards on STS homogeneity criteria and on risk retention.
The open hearing will be of interest to all entities involved in securitisation markets, including originators, investors, third-party service providers, as well as potential securitisation repositories and public authorities identified in the Regulation.
Registration arrangements:
Participants must register separately for each section of the hearing (and are welcome to attend both)
- For the ESMA section (lasting from 10h00-13h00; registration deadline 06/02/2018 at 16h00 UK time): https://www.eba.europa.eu/meeting-registration/public-meetings/2018/eba/esma-joint-public-hearing-on-securitisation; and
- For the EBA section (lasting from 14h00-16h00; registration deadline 06/02/2018 at 16h00 UK time): https://www.eba.europa.eu/meeting-registration/public-meetings/2018/public-hearing-on-rts-on-risk-retention-and-homogeneity