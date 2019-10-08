ESMA Adopts MAR Standards On Supervisory Cooperation

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has issued today its final report on a set of Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) on the application of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).
ESMA’s RTS cover cooperation arrangements between national competent authorities and their counterparts in third-countries for the purpose of efficiently exchanging information and enforcing the obligations related to market abuse.
Market abuse can take many forms and concern different markets at the same time. As markets’ integration further increases, smooth cooperation between authorities, entities and public bodies is paramount in order to identify and deter abusive behaviour.
ESMA has submitted these RTS for endorsement to the European Commission. Once fully implemented, these RTS will form part of the single rulebook for EU securities markets.