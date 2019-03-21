ESMA Adds New Venues To Register Of Derivatives To Be Traded On-Venue Under MIFIR

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has updated today the public register of those derivative contracts that are subject to the trading obligation under the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR).
Today’s update follows the authorisation of additional entities where the classes of derivatives subject to the trading obligation are available for trading. Those recently authorised venues are located in France and the Netherlands.
As communicated on 7 March 2019, several UK trading venues that offer trading in derivatives subject to the trading obligation have established, or are in the process of establishing, new trading venues in the EU27 and plan to offer the same product portfolio in the EU27 as they are currently offering in the UK. ESMA intends to update the register as soon as possible after those entities receive authorisation to operate from their National Competent Authority.
The register provides clarity to market participants on the application of the trading obligation under MiFIR and in particular on:
- the classes of derivatives subject to the trading obligation;
- the trading venues on which those derivatives can be traded; and
- the dates on which the obligation takes effect per category of counterparties.