ESAs Publish Opinion On The Use Of Innovative Solutions In The Customer Due Diligence Process

Date 23/01/2018

The Joint Committee of the three European Supervisory Authorities (EBA, EIOPA and ESMA - ESAs) published today an Opinion on the use of innovative solutions by credit and financial institutions  when complying with their customer due diligence (CDD) obligations. This Opinion is part of the ESAs' wider work on creating a common understanding on the responsible and effective use of innovation by credit and financial institutions, which can enhance their Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) controls. 
 
Click here to read the press release and the Opinion.