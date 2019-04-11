Erik Müller Joins ISDA Board Of Directors

Three new directors join the board of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), among them Erik Tim Müller, CEO of Eurex Clearing. “ISDA works hard on making the global derivatives markets safer and more efficient. I am looking forward to contributing to this important work”, says Müller.
ISDA has more than 900 member institutions from 70 countries, comprising a broad range of derivatives market participants, including corporations, investment managers, government and supranational entities, insurance companies, energy and commodities firms, and international and regional banks. In addition to market participants, members also include key components of the derivatives market infrastructure, such as exchanges, intermediaries, clearing houses and repositories, as well as law firms and accounting firms.
“As the voice of the global derivatives market, it’s important the ISDA Board reflects a diversity of perspectives and geographies. As well as maintaining our strong central counterparty representation through Erik, Andrew and Nonomura-san both bring vast knowledge and experience of derivatives markets in Asia and Japan. I’d like to welcome all three to the ISDA Board,” said Eric Litvack, ISDA Chairman.