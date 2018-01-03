 Skip to main Content
EPEX SPOT SE: Volumes Grow By 8.2% - 7.1% Growth Registered On Day-Ahead And 15.3% On Intraday Market

Date 03/01/2018

In December 2017, power trading on the Day-Ahead markets on EPEX SPOT accounted for 40,553,639 MWh (December 2016: 37,876,519 MWh). 
 

The UK half-hour auction reached a monthly record in December 2017, with 378,724 MWh traded.
Prices in Central Western Europe, connected within the Multiregional Coupling, converged 6% of the time (December 2016: 7%).

Intraday markets

On the EPEX SPOT Intraday markets, a total volume of 6,475,908 MWh was traded in December 2017 (December 2016: 5,615,886 MWh). Monthly records were reached on several market segments: Hourly continuous trading in Austria, France and the UK reached record volumes as well as the German 15-minute auction.
In December, cross-border trades represented 16.1% of the total continuous intraday volume in Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Switzerland. 15-minute contracts represented 9.5% of the volume traded on the German, Austrian and Swiss continuous Intraday markets.

New members

In December, EPEX SPOT welcomed National Grid Interconnectors Limited as new member to the exchange.

The European Power Exchange EPEX SPOT SE and its affiliates operate physical short-term electricity markets in Central Western Europe and the United Kingdom. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EPEX SPOT is committed to the creation of a pan-European power market. In 2016, its 278 members traded 529 TWh – a third of the domestic consumption in the eight countries covered. 49% of its equity is held by HGRT, a holding of transmission system operators. For more information, please visit www.epexspot.com.

 

 

EPEX SPOT – Monthly Figures Report for December 2017

Volumes

Power Spot Volumes

Monthly volume

MWh

Monthly volume – previous year

MWh

Total

47,044,873

43,498,259

Day-Ahead

40,553,639

37,876,519

Day-Ahead DE/AT/LU

20,822,361

19,581,537

Day-Ahead FR

9,155,528

8,566,253

Day-Ahead UK total

4,673,662

3,152,748

- Day-Ahead auction

4,294,938

2,940,386

- Half-Hour 15:30 auction

378,724

212,362

Day-Ahead CH

1,743,605

1,822,377

Day-Ahead NL

2,807,196

2,906,912

Day-Ahead BE

1,351,287

1,846,692

Intraday

6,475,908

5,615,886

Intraday DE/AT total

4,063,287

3,851,043

- hourly continuous DE

2,966,188

2,982,759

- 30-min continuous DE

2,158

0*

- 15-min continuous DE

329,879

309,395

- 15-min call auction DE

518,842

351,008

- hourly continuous AT

223,776

192,875

- 15-min continuous AT

22,444

15,006

Intraday FR total

503,951

348,081

- hourly continuous FR

501,173

348,081

- 30-min continuous FR

2,778

0*

Intraday UK

1,636,685

1,108,437

Intraday CH total

161,104

149,530

- hourly continuous

159,689

147,886

- 30-min continuous

183

0*

- 15-min continuous

1,232

1,644

Intraday NL

110,167

88,639

Intraday BE

71,400

70,156

OTC Registration

15,326

5,854

*segment launched in March 2017

Prices and Indices

 

Price – monthly average
(Base / Peak**)

Price/MWh

Day-Ahead DE/AT/LU – PHELIX

€30.77 / €44.62

Day-Ahead FR

€56.77 / €71.03

Day-Ahead UK

£54.79 / £61.10

Day-Ahead UK Half-Hour

£55.18 / £61.60

Day-Ahead CH – SWISSIX

€62.58 / €73.54

Day-Ahead NL

€46.48 / €57.34

Day-Ahead BE

€55.09 / €75.40

European Electricity Index – ELIX***

€40.00 / €54.97

Intraday DE/AT (hourly continuous)

€29.66 / €43.50

Intraday 30-minute continuous DE

€29.63 / €43.36

Intraday 15-minute continuous DE

€29.37 / €42.44

Intraday 15-minute call auction DE

€30.27 / €44.93

Intraday FR (hourly continuous)

€58.16 / €73.44

Intraday 30-minute continuous FR

€58.05 / €73.31

Intraday CH (hourly continuous)

€62.08 / €75.49

Intraday 30-minute continuous CH

€62.08 / €75.51

Intraday NL

€49.43 / €59.88

Intraday BE

€62.03 / €88.30

** Peak excl. weekend
*** Calculated on the orders of DE/AT/LU, FR & CH under the assumption of unlimited transmission capacity between the markets