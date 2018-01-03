EPEX SPOT SE: Volumes Grow By 8.2% - 7.1% Growth Registered On Day-Ahead And 15.3% On Intraday Market

In December 2017, power trading on the Day-Ahead markets on EPEX SPOT accounted for 40,553,639 MWh (December 2016: 37,876,519 MWh).
The UK half-hour auction reached a monthly record in December 2017, with 378,724 MWh traded.
Prices in Central Western Europe, connected within the Multiregional Coupling, converged 6% of the time (December 2016: 7%).
Intraday markets
On the EPEX SPOT Intraday markets, a total volume of 6,475,908 MWh was traded in December 2017 (December 2016: 5,615,886 MWh). Monthly records were reached on several market segments: Hourly continuous trading in Austria, France and the UK reached record volumes as well as the German 15-minute auction.
In December, cross-border trades represented 16.1% of the total continuous intraday volume in Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Switzerland. 15-minute contracts represented 9.5% of the volume traded on the German, Austrian and Swiss continuous Intraday markets.
New members
In December, EPEX SPOT welcomed National Grid Interconnectors Limited as new member to the exchange.
The European Power Exchange EPEX SPOT SE and its affiliates operate physical short-term electricity markets in Central Western Europe and the United Kingdom. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EPEX SPOT is committed to the creation of a pan-European power market. In 2016, its 278 members traded 529 TWh – a third of the domestic consumption in the eight countries covered. 49% of its equity is held by HGRT, a holding of transmission system operators. For more information, please visit www.epexspot.com.
EPEX SPOT – Monthly Figures Report for December 2017
Volumes
|
Power Spot Volumes
|
Monthly volume
MWh
|
Monthly volume – previous year
MWh
|
Total
|
47,044,873
|
43,498,259
|
Day-Ahead
|
40,553,639
|
37,876,519
|
Day-Ahead DE/AT/LU
|
20,822,361
|
19,581,537
|
Day-Ahead FR
|
9,155,528
|
8,566,253
|
Day-Ahead UK total
|
4,673,662
|
3,152,748
|
- Day-Ahead auction
|
4,294,938
|
2,940,386
|
- Half-Hour 15:30 auction
|
378,724
|
212,362
|
Day-Ahead CH
|
1,743,605
|
1,822,377
|
Day-Ahead NL
|
2,807,196
|
2,906,912
|
Day-Ahead BE
|
1,351,287
|
1,846,692
|
Intraday
|
6,475,908
|
5,615,886
|
Intraday DE/AT total
|
4,063,287
|
3,851,043
|
- hourly continuous DE
|
2,966,188
|
2,982,759
|
- 30-min continuous DE
|
2,158
|
0*
|
- 15-min continuous DE
|
329,879
|
309,395
|
- 15-min call auction DE
|
518,842
|
351,008
|
- hourly continuous AT
|
223,776
|
192,875
|
- 15-min continuous AT
|
22,444
|
15,006
|
Intraday FR total
|
503,951
|
348,081
|
- hourly continuous FR
|
501,173
|
348,081
|
- 30-min continuous FR
|
2,778
|
0*
|
Intraday UK
|
1,636,685
|
1,108,437
|
Intraday CH total
|
161,104
|
149,530
|
- hourly continuous
|
159,689
|
147,886
|
- 30-min continuous
|
183
|
0*
|
- 15-min continuous
|
1,232
|
1,644
|
Intraday NL
|
110,167
|
88,639
|
Intraday BE
|
71,400
|
70,156
|
OTC Registration
|
15,326
|
5,854
*segment launched in March 2017
Prices and Indices
|
|
Price – monthly average
Price/MWh
|
Day-Ahead DE/AT/LU – PHELIX
|
€30.77 / €44.62
|
Day-Ahead FR
|
€56.77 / €71.03
|
Day-Ahead UK
|
£54.79 / £61.10
|
Day-Ahead UK Half-Hour
|
£55.18 / £61.60
|
Day-Ahead CH – SWISSIX
|
€62.58 / €73.54
|
Day-Ahead NL
|
€46.48 / €57.34
|
Day-Ahead BE
|
€55.09 / €75.40
|
European Electricity Index – ELIX***
|
€40.00 / €54.97
|
Intraday DE/AT (hourly continuous)
|
€29.66 / €43.50
|
Intraday 30-minute continuous DE
|
€29.63 / €43.36
|
Intraday 15-minute continuous DE
|
€29.37 / €42.44
|
Intraday 15-minute call auction DE
|
€30.27 / €44.93
|
Intraday FR (hourly continuous)
|
€58.16 / €73.44
|
Intraday 30-minute continuous FR
|
€58.05 / €73.31
|
Intraday CH (hourly continuous)
|
€62.08 / €75.49
|
Intraday 30-minute continuous CH
|
€62.08 / €75.51
|
Intraday NL
|
€49.43 / €59.88
|
Intraday BE
|
€62.03 / €88.30
** Peak excl. weekend
*** Calculated on the orders of DE/AT/LU, FR & CH under the assumption of unlimited transmission capacity between the markets