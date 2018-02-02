EPEX SPOT SE: Growth Trend Continues On Day-Ahead Market - Dutch Intraday More Than Doubles Last Year’s Trading Volumes

In January 2018, a total volume of 48.8 TWh was traded on EPEX SPOT’s Day-Ahead and Intraday power markets (January 2017: 43.0 TWh).
Day-Ahead markets
In January 2018, power trading on the Day-Ahead markets on EPEX SPOT accounted for 42,155,895 MWh (January 2017: 37,097,360 MWh). This represents a healthy year-on-year growth of 13.6%. The UK half-hour auction reached a monthly record in January 2018, with 406,619 MWh traded.
Prices in Central Western Europe, connected within the Multiregional Coupling, converged 34% of the time (January 2017: 6%).
Intraday markets
On the EPEX SPOT Intraday markets, a total volume of 6,611,855 MWh was traded in January 2018 (January 2017: 5,936,012 MWh). The Dutch Intraday market registered a 128.5% growth and the German 15-minute auction registered a monthly record with 544,606 MWh.
In January, cross-border trades represented 19.5% of the total continuous intraday volume in Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Switzerland. 15-minute contracts represented 21% of the volume traded on the German, Austrian and Swiss continuous Intraday markets.
New members
In January, EPEX SPOT welcomed oekostrom Handels GmbH and Slovenske elektrame, a.s. as new members to the exchange.
Volumes and prices
The European Power Exchange EPEX SPOT SE and its affiliates operate physical short-term electricity markets in Central Western Europe and the United Kingdom. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EPEX SPOT is committed to the creation of a pan-European power market. In 2017, its 285 members traded 535 TWh – a third of the domestic consumption in the eight countries covered. 49% of its equity is held by HGRT, a holding of transmission system operators. For more information, please visit www.epexspot.com