EPEX SPOT And ECC Successfully Introduce 15-Minute Continuous Trading In Belgium And The Netherlands

The European Power Exchange EPEX SPOT and the clearing house European Commodity Clearing (ECC) successfully introduced 15-minute continuous Intraday trading on the Belgian and Dutch local power spot markets. First trading day was 10 July 2018.
“In Intraday trading, flexibility products with a sub-hourly modality are of growing importance, as they are indispensable to efficiently integrate renewables into the wholesale market” explains Jonas Törnquist, Chief Operating Officer of EPEX SPOT.
“The new contracts are designed to manage emerging flexibility challenges of power markets more efficiently. Therefore, the new products for the Dutch and Belgian markets bring a true benefit to customers active in these markets” adds Dr Thomas Siegl, Chief Risk Officer of ECC.
Clearing and settlement of the new contracts are conducted by ECC, the clearing house for all markets operated by EPEX SPOT. The first 15-minute continuous product was launched by EPEX SPOT and ECC already in late 2011 on the German market, in mid 2013 on the Swiss Intraday market and in October 2015 on the Austrian market. Flexibility contracts including 15-minute and 30-minute products have reached a combined volume of 13.6 TWh in 2017.
Date 12/07/2018
