ELITE Welcomes Eleven New UK Companies To Its Unique High Growth Business Programme

- Brings total number of UK ELITE firms to over 130
- More than 800 companies from 34 countries make up the global ELITE community
- Demonstrates LSEG’s commitment to supporting the most ambitious firms to prepare for the next stage of growth
London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) today welcomes eleven new UK companies to its unique business support and capital raising programme for high growth companies, ELITE. This brings the total number of UK companies in the ELITE community to over 130.
Umerah Akram, Head of ELITE Growth UK & Licensing, welcomed CEOs from the new UK ELITE companies, and Alok Sharma MP, Minister of State for Employment, to open trading on London’s markets this morning.
The companies operate across the UK: from the South of England to the North East and Midlands. Sectors range from industrials to health care and technology. Firms include engineering and manufacturing company Arlington Industries Group; life science incubator BioCity; and educational technology company pi-top.
The new UK ELITE group brings the total number of businesses in the community to over 800, from across 34 countries and 35 sectors, generating over £50 billion in combined revenues and accounting for approximately 300,000 jobs across Europe and beyond. ELITE is working on a series of added value services across different areas from open innovation to talent and skills management to international exposure for its companies.
Through ELITE’s online private placement platform companies can now connect with professional investors, such as big pension funds, venture capital firms and private equity houses, to secure financing in a safe and efficient environment.
Luca Peyrano, CEO, ELITE:
“I am delighted to welcome the latest group of UK companies to ELITE. Eleven fast growing, innovative and inspiring UK businesses will be joining ELITE’s international network of over 800 firms, from across the globe. ELITE brings growing businesses together and gives them the opportunity to inspire each other, exchange ideas, share best practices and identify mutual business opportunities. The programme is designed to help boost SMEs confidence in their future prospects and access the right information and finance to grow.”
Alok Sharma MP, Minister of State for Employment:
“I want to congratulate the dynamic high growth SMEs that are joining London Stock Exchange Group’s ELITE growth programme. Backing small businesses are key to driving productivity, economic growth and well paid high quality jobs across the country.”
New UK companies joining ELITE:
|
Name
|
Region
|
Sector
|
Arlington Industries Group
|
Midlands
|
Industrial Goods & Services
|
BioCity
|
Midlands
|
Health Care
|
Connexin
|
North East
|
Technology
|
DigitalGenius
|
London
|
Technology
|
Freschfield
|
North East
|
Technology
|
Kortext
|
South of England
|
Technology
|
LMX
|
London
|
Financial Services
|
pi-top
|
London
|
Technology
|
Redu
|
North East
|
Retail
|
Pooch and Mutt
|
London
|
Consumer goods
|
SafeToNet
|
London
|
Technology