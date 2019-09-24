Electricity: Public Consultation On CO2 Emission Limits For Participating In Capacity Mechanisms

The European Union’s revised Electricity Regulation established this year that the Agency should provide a technical guidance for the calculation of CO2 emissions in generation capacity, in the frame of Capacity Mechanisms. For that purpose, the Agency launches today a public consultation on the draft Opinion providing such guidance.
In case of resource adequacy concerns, Capacity Mechanisms are temporary measures taken by EU Member States to ensure that electricity supply can match demand, in times of expected system stress.
You can access the public consultation here.