Eid Al-Adha Holiday For Qatar Stock Exchange

Date 16/08/2018

Qatar Stock Exchange would like to inform you that Eid Al-Ad'ha Holiday will be starting from Sunday, 19 August 2018 up to Thursday, 23 August 2018. The market will resume trading on Sunday, 26 August 2018.