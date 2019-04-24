Egyptian Exchange: Trading Hours During Ramadan Holy Month 2019

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) decided that the trading session dates during the month of Ramadan to be as follows:
First : The trading session of listed securities (Main Market) and Small & Medium Enterprises Stock Exchange (NILEX) from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm, preceded by a discovery session starts at 9:30 am.
Second: The time to record orders in the deals market for transactions with large volume from 9:15 am to 9:45 am.
Third: The trading session for non-listed securities (Orders Market, OTC) on Monday and Wednesday only of each week from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm.
Fourth: The trading session for non-listed securities (Deals Market, OTC) from 09:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Fifth: The trading session for non-listed securities (Central Depository) from 10:00 am to 11:30 am.Sixth : Time to divide Omnibus Accounts from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm