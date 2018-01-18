EGX Chairman Holds A Meeting With The Bank Of Alexandria CEO

EGX Chairman, Mr. Mohamed Farid, held a meeting today with Mr. Dante Campioni, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director and Board Member of Alexbank, in the presence of Mr. Tamer Seif El Din, Head of the SMEs Credit Sector at the Bank. The aim of the meeting was to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation in the development and rehabilitation of small and medium enterprises.
Mr. Farid said that EGX's management aims to promote the advantages of listing for SMEs which have the ambition and desire to expand and grow, as it is very clear that the SMEs sector is of great importance in achieving strong and high economic growth which provides a massive number of new job opportunities. He continued that EGX is ready to offer a variety of advisory services to all SMEs willing to be listed in EGX, noting that listing of small companies can diversify sources of funding at a competitive cost and create a prominent position in the business and investment community according with commercialization of its brand.
From his side Mr. Campioni CEO of AlexBank said that he is looking forward to building a partnership with EGX to develop and qualify small and medium-sized companies working with the bank to take advantage of the financing advantages provided by EGX, enabling them to expand their business base. He mentioned that EGX is an efficient financing platform that enables SMEs to develop their business at a competitive financing cost, compared to other financing platforms.
Also Mr. Tamer Seif Eldin added that the coming period will witness coordination and cooperation with the Egyptian Exchange to support and develop medium and small companies wishing to diversify their sources of financing to expand their business base.
In conclusion, the two sides agreed to continue the bilateral discussions to maximize cooperation in order to facilitate the development of the SMEs sector found in AlexBank client base.
