EGX Chairman Distributes Risk Management Training Programme Certificates To Brokerage Firms

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX), on Thursday, concluded the training program "Risk Management" in cooperation with the Investor Protection Fund (IPF), which was held over two weeks attended by representatives of more than 135 brokerage firms. The program aimed at developing the capabilities of the risk management employees of the brokerage firms and to enable them to design effective policies to enhance and strengthen their companies. The free two-day training program included two cycles, each of which attended by almost 70 brokerage firms from Cairo and Alexandria.
Mohamed Farid, Chairman of EGX, stated that the EGX had always been working close to all parties of the market in order to meet all their requirements and develop their skills, which will in turn accelerate the development and efficiency of the capital market as one of the important sources of financing for economic growth. He also revealed that EGX is in the process of developing a new capital market risk management system, in order to reduce the risks. The new system is scheduled to be launched and used by all brokerage companies during the second half of 2018.
Meanwhile, The trainees praised the efforts of EGX in giving the required knowledge about the risks and how to discover, manage and hedge them, thus contributing to the stability of the securities industry.
Mohsen Adel, Vice chairman of EGX said that the "Risk Management" training program aims to provide trainees with the necessary knowledge and skills in how to discover and manage potential risks through a comprehensive interactive explanation with examples of risk management concepts and principles related to the capital market. He also added that the "Risk Management" program will be followed by several training programs that contribute to the qualification of capital market employees, to provide them with the necessary expertise to develop performance.
Chairman of EGX also added that one of the most important forms of investment is building the capacity of individuals through these workshops, and EGX will share its experience with the risk managers working in brokerage firms. The program will enable trainees, risk managers, portfolio managers and investment managers, to measure the risks of credit concentration and how to deal efficiently with them, at the level of the entire market and at the level of each company, each bank and each customer level, to hedge against any disturbances In the future market. He also mentioned that the development and increasing the efficiency of risk management employees contributes to further growth and progress of capital market.
EGX Chairman Distributes Risk Management Training Programme Certificates To Brokerage Firms
Date 25/07/2018
