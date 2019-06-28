Egbert Laege To Leave EEX Group At The End Of 2019

Dr Egbert Laege has asked the Supervisory Board of the European Energy Exchange AG (EEX) not to extend the existing employment relationship for personal reasons by amicable and mutual agreement by the end of the current term of office.
As a result, the mandate of Egbert Laege as a member of the EEX Management Board will end on 31st December 2019. As of 30th June 2019, Dr Laege will step down and resign from his position as President of Powernext, based in Paris. He will oversee EEX Asia as CEO until the end of the year and afterwards seek new challenges outside EEX Group.
As of 1st July 2019, Dr. Tobias Paulun, Chief Strategy Officer of EEX, will additionally assume the function as president of Powernext.
Thomas Book, Chairman of the EEX Supervisory Board, comments: "On behalf of all members of the Supervisory Board, I expressly thank Dr Egbert Laege for the work he has done in recent years as a member of the Management Board of EEX and Powernext. He has successfully contributed to expanding the position of the PEGAS platform, which emerged from the cooperation between EEX and Powernext, to the preferred trading platform for physical gas in Europe. Furthermore, EEX Asia in Singapore was established under his tenure."
