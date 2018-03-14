EFSF Taps 2021 Bond For €1 Billion In Auction

The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) today conducted a tap of its 0.1% 5-year bond maturing on 19 January 2021 through an auction. The deal raised €999.90 million, bringing the total size of the bond to €3,999.90 million (nearly €4 billion).
“Today’s auction was very well received, allowing the EFSF to tap the 2021 bond by €1 billion. This transaction completes the EFSF’s funding needs for the first quarter of 2018 and supports liquidity in the secondary market,” said Siegfried Ruhl, EFSF Head of Funding and Investor Relations.
The weighted average price on today’s auction was 100.94 %, and the average yield was -0.23%. The bid/cover ratio was 7.8. Bids for the auction were transmitted through the Deutsche Bundesbank’s EFSF Bidding System (EBS).