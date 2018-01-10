EFSF Raises €6 Billion In New 7-Year Bond

The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) on Wednesday raised €6 billion in a new February 2025 bond, its first issue of the year.
“Our 7-year transaction today was well received by high-quality investors. Orders came in quickly and the final orderbook of more than €13 billion allowed us to issue a new liquid €6 billion benchmark. The remaining funding needs of €8.5 billion will ensure our market presence in the remainder of the quarter,” said Siegfried Ruhl, EFSF Head of Funding and Investor Relations.
The spread of the 0.4% bond was fixed at mid-swaps minus 16 basis points for a reoffer yield of 0.437%. The order book was in excess of €13 billion.
Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB and UniCredit were joint lead managers for the deal.