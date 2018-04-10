The European Financial Stability Facility on Tuesday raised €3 billion in a new 8-year bond, meeting more than half of its funding needs for the second quarter.
“The decision to start the new quarter with a 8-year benchmark received good response from investors, especially from European bank treasuries. In addition we are very satisfied to see a return of Asian investors to our books,” said Siegfried Ruhl, EFSF Head of Funding and Investor Relations.
The spread of the 0.625% bond, which will mature in October 2026, was fixed at mid swaps minus 17 basis points, for a reoffer yield of 0.651%. Order books were in excess of €6 billion.
Bookrunners for the deal were BNP Paribas, DZ Bank and J.P. Morgan.
EFSF Raises €3 Billion In New 8-Year Bond
Date 10/04/2018
The European Financial Stability Facility on Tuesday raised €3 billion in a new 8-year bond, meeting more than half of its funding needs for the second quarter.