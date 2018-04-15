Efficient Platform Enabling Listed Companies To Showcase Their Growth Strategies: Dubai Financial Market Organizes Its International Investor Roadshow In New York, 2-3 May 2018

- H.E. Essa Kazim: “DFM is as the main gateway for foreign institutions looking to participate in the highly growing economies in the UAE and beyond”
As part of its endeavor to strengthen links between listed companies and international institutions in the USA, the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) will hold its International Investor Roadshow on Wednesday 2nd and Thursday 3rd of May 2018 in New York in collaboration with Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML). This event has created an efficient platform for listed companies to showcase their business developments and growth strategies.
His Excellency Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM, will lead a delegation of 12 high-level representatives of listed companies including CEOs, CFOs and investor relations managers of nine DFM and Nasdaq Dubai listed companies. List of participating companies include;, Emaar Properties, Emaar Malls Group, DP World, DFM Company, Emirates NBD, DXB Entertainments, Emaar Development, Damac Properties and Drake and Scull.
Commenting on this, H.E. Essa Kazim said, “DFM is one of the most attractive markets for foreign investments as we have created a very appealing environment for investors through the world–class infrastructure and regulations as well as the diversified opportunities that reflect our strong and diversified economy. We continuously collaborate with our listed companies and international investment banks in organizing investor roadshows since 2007, in a pioneering step amongst regional markets, in order to deepen the relationship between our issuers and the investors globally. Our roadshows enable listed companies to explain their latest business developments and growth strategies. These efforts play a pivotal role in maintaining an active participation of foreign investors who constitute almost half of DFM’s trading activity and represent a third of our investor base that exceeds 842,000 investors at the end of Q1-2018.”
“Growing and diversified segments of investors are increasingly recognizing the lucrative opportunities available on DFM as the main gateway for foreign investors looking to participate in the success stories of leading listed companies supported by the highly growing economies in the UAE and beyond. The DFM has attracted more than 6 thousands new investors in 2017 including 1049 institutions, lifting the total number of DFM-registered institutions to 10787 by the end of 2017, in a clear indication on its sustained attractiveness and growth,” H.E. Essa Kazim added.
It is noteworthy that ownership of institutional investors has reached to 83% of the market capitalization at the end of Q1- 2018, and their share of trading activity reached to 48%. Meanwhile, foreign investors maintain almost half of the trading activity annually and their ownership has increased from 11.2% in 2011 to 19% at the end of Q1- 2018.
“The DFM has proactively brought forward the New York roadshow this year to May in response to the bank’s recommendation based on the investment appetite of international institutions towards DFM investment opportunities and the region in general,” Fahima Al Bastaki, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Development Division said. “DFM investor roadshows has become on top of our issuers’ calendar of event, as they are increasingly recognizing the importance of further openness towards international institutions and some of our issuers began to increase the percentages of foreign ownership or restructure their businesses and capital to further enhance their attractiveness. Additionally, our listed companies are actively participating in DFM initiatives aimed at promoting best practices of investor relations, transparency and corporate governance,” Al Bastaki concluded.