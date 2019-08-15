 Skip to main Content
EEX Welcomes Revision Of The EU ETS Auctioning Regulation And Gives Detailed Input

Date 15/08/2019

EEX expressly welcomes many of the simplifications and clarifications proposed for the Auctioning Regulation. These include simpler procedures for re-appointment of auctioning platforms and determination of auction calendars. At the same time, EEX suggests a number of additional changes to the regulation. These concern in particular the auction calendar cycle, requirements for access to the auctions, transaction reporting and the structure and level of fees.

> Download Publikation "Response to the consultation on the draft amendments to the ETS Auctioning Regulation" 

 