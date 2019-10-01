EEX Trading Results In September: Record Volumes In Phelix-DE Futures

In September 2019, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) slightly increased volumes on its power derivatives market to 380.5 TWh (September 2018: 377.1 TWh). The largest growth rate was recorded in Austrian Phelix-AT Futures where trading volumes more than tripled year-on-year to 1.7 TWh (September 2018: 0.5 TWh). Phelix-DE Futures contributed the largest share to the overall volume at 250.1 TWh which represents a new monthly record (September 2018: 232.8 TWh). In the Central and South-Eastern European power derivatives markets, trading volumes increased by 35% to 16.8 TWh (September 2018: 12.4 TWh).
Emission Allowances
In the EEX emissions trading market, the volume amounted to 97.9 million tonnes of CO2 in September (September 2018: 317.0 million tonnes of CO2). The primary market auctions contributed 54.6 million tonnes of CO2 to the total volume. In the secondary market, the volume amounted to 43.2 million tonnes of CO2 (September 2018: 248.4 million tonnes of CO2).
Agricultural Products
In September, the volume in agricultural products amounted to 3,327 contracts (September 2018: 5,230 contracts). The volume in processing potatoes amounted to 1,427 contracts (equal to 35,675 tonnes of goods equivalent). The derivatives market for dairy products reached a volume of 1,900 contracts (equal to 9,500 tonnes of goods equivalent).
Freight
EEX trading volumes in freight increased by 42% to 6,941 lots traded in September (September 2018: 4,880 lots). In particular, the increase is driven by Options on Freight contracts.
