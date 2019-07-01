EEX Trading Results In June: CSEE Power Futures Contracts Successfully Launched

In June 2019, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) increased its volume on the power derivatives market by 14% to 263.6 TWh compared to the previous year. This growth was driven in particular by the German (161.8 TWh, +22%) and French (27.5 TWh, +25%) power derivatives markets. On 3rd June, EEX added futures contracts for Bulgaria, Serbia and Slovenia, allowing trading participants to now trade and clear 20 market areas throughout Europe. In the new CSEE futures contracts EEX recorded a volume of 382,128 MWh during the month.
Emission Allowances
In the EEX emissions trading market, the volume amounted to 90.2 million tonnes of CO2 in June (June 2018: 217.8 million tonnes of CO2). The primary market auctions contributed 50.1 million tonnes of CO2 to the total volume. In the secondary market, the volume amounted to 40.1 million tonnes of CO2 (June 2018: 297.3 million tonnes of CO2).
Agricultural Products
In June, the volume in agricultural products increased by 37% to 7,922 contracts (June 2018: 5,765 contracts). The volume in processing potatoes amounted to 5,680 contracts (equivalent to 142,000 tonnes of goods equivalent) which is the highest monthly volume this year. The derivatives market for dairy products reached a volume of 2,242 contracts (equivalent to 11,210 tonnes of goods equivalent).
Freight
EEX trading volumes in freight increased by more than 100% compared to the previous year with 2,305 lots traded in June ’19 (June 2018: 1,060 lots).
