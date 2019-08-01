EEX Trading Results In July: Power Derivatives Market Increases By 55%

|
In July 2019, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) increased its volume on the power derivatives market by 55% to 331.4 TWh compared to the previous year (July 2018: 213.8 TWh). In particular, the markets for Austria and France achieved strong growth rates. In the Austrian Phelix-AT Future, trading volumes increased five-fold to 771,484 MWh (July 2018: 136,690 MWh) while volumes in the French market doubled year-on-year to 36.8 TWh (July 2018: 18.2 TWh). Furthermore, power futures for Germany (215.1 TWh, +67%), Italy (47.3 TWh, +27%) as well as Central- and South-Eastern Europe (14.1 TWh, +62%) recorded notable double-digit growth.
Emission Allowances
In the EEX emissions trading market, the volume amounted to 141.0 million tonnes of CO2 in July (July 2018: 249.3 million tonnes of CO2). This constitutes the highest monthly volume in the current year. The primary market auctions contributed 67.9 million tonnes of CO2 to the total volume. In the secondary market, the volume amounted to 73.0 million tonnes of CO2 (July 2018: 164.8 million tonnes of CO2).
Agricultural Products
In July, the volume in agricultural products amounted to 11,939 contracts (July 2018: 12,550 contracts). The volume in processing potatoes amounted to 9,456 contracts (equivalent to 236,400 tonnes of goods equivalent) which is the highest monthly volume this year. The derivatives market for dairy products reached a volume of 2,483 contracts (equivalent to 12,415 tonnes of goods equivalent).
Freight
EEX trading volumes in freight almost tripled with 3,285 lots traded in July ’19 (July 2018:
