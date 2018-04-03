EEX Trading Results For March 2018 - EEX Achieves New Record On Emissions Secondary Market

In March 2018, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) achieved a total volume of 222.4 TWh on its power derivatives markets (March 2017: 311.2 TWh). In Dutch Futures, EEX achieved its highest volume so far at 4.1 TWh. On the French market, volumes increased by 19% to 24.4 TWh (March 2017: 20.4 TWh) while volumes on the Italian market increased by 12% to 36.0 TWh (March 2017: 32.1 TWh). In total, the German and Austrian markets (Phelix-DE, Phelix-AT and Phelix-DE/AT) recorded a volume of 141.6 TWh (March 2017: 225.9 TWh).
The March volume comprised 119.2 TWh traded at EEX via Trade Registration with subsequent clearing. Clearing and settlement of all exchange transactions was executed by European Commodity Clearing (ECC).
Emission Allowances
On the EEX markets for emission allowances, the total trading volume more than doubled to
250.2 million tonnes of CO2 in March (March 2017: 117.5 million tonnes of CO2). In particular, the development was driven by a significant increase of volumes on the secondary market where EEX achieved a new monthly record of 99.1 million tonnes of CO2. Primary market auctions contributed 78.6 million tonnes of CO2 to the total volume. Furthermore, 72.5 million tonnes of CO2 were traded in EUA Options which is the highest monthly volume so far in this product and almost 3-fold the previous record volume which was traded in February 2018.
Agricultural Products
Throughout March, a total of 3,678 contracts was traded in agricultural products (March 2017: 5,906 contracts). In the dairy segment, the volume reached 1,466 contracts (equal to 7,330 tonnes). In processing potatoes, a volume of 2,212 contracts (equal to 55,300 tonnes) was traded.
Global Commodities
In freight futures which are available for trade registration, EEX recorded a volume of 2,270 contracts in March (March 2017: 3,825 contracts).
New Participants
In March, EEX admitted Acciona Green Energy Developments S.L.U., Madrid and E.ON Energia S.p.A., Milan as new trading participants on the EEX Spot and Derivatives Markets. Furthermore, EEX admitted Marex Financial Limited, London, BayWa r.e. Clean Energy Sourcing GmbH, Munich, and Elektrix S.A., Warsaw, for trading on the Derivatives Market.
The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power, Emission Allowances and Coal as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group.