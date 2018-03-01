EEX Trading Results For January 2018 - EEX Significantly Increases Volumes In Power And Emissions Markets

In February 2018, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) achieved a total volume of 274.3 TWh on its power derivatives markets (February 2017: 200.8 TWh) which is a year-on-year increase of 37%. In doing so, EEX was able to grow its power derivatives volumes across all market areas.
In total, the German and Austrian markets (Phelix-DE, Phelix-AT and Phelix-DE/AT) increased by 12% to 169.7 TWh. This includes 153.4 TWh from the benchmark product Phelix-DE which achieved its highest volume since launch in April 2017. Volumes in the French market more than doubled to 26.9 TWh (February 2017: 12.3 TWh) while Italian power volumes grew substantially to 40.0 TWh (February 2017: 22.1 TWh). Furthermore, on the Spanish market, volumes increased by more than 250% to 8.3 TWh (February 2017: 2.3 TWh).
The February volume comprised 173.5 TWh traded at EEX via Trade Registration with subsequent clearing. Clearing and settlement of all exchange transactions was executed by European Commodity Clearing (ECC).
Emission Allowances
On the EEX markets for emission allowances, the total trading volume increased by 57% to 144.2 million tonnes of CO2 in February (February 2017: 91.7, million tonnes of CO2). Primary market auctions contributed 75.1 million tonnes of CO2 to the total volume. On the spot secondary market, volumes more than doubled to 4.5 TWh (February 2017: 2.0 TWh). On the EUA derivatives market, EEX was able to increase volumes by 80% to 37.3 TWh (February 2017: 20.7 TWh). Furthermore, 27.4 million tonnes of CO2 were traded in EUA Options which is the highest monthly volume so far in this product.
Agricultural Products
Throughout February, a total of 3,334 contracts was traded in agricultural products (February 2017: 6,151 contracts). In the dairy segment, the volume reached 1,693 contracts (equal to 8,465 tonnes). In processing potatoes, a volume of 1,641 contracts (equal to 41,025 tonnes) was traded.
Global Commodities
In freight futures which are available for trade registration, EEX recorded a volume of 1,535 contracts in February (February 2017: 3,140 contracts).
New Participants
In February, EEX admitted Energy Global Handel B.V., Rotterdam as new trading participant. Arrow Futures (UK) Ltd, London was recognised as new Non-Trading Broker. Furthermore, the admission of Dolomiti Energia Trading S.p.A., Trento (Italy), was extended to the spot market for emission allowances.
Volumes
|
Power Derivatives Market
|
Monthly volume
MWh
|
Monthly volume – previous year
MWh
|
Total
|
274,340,227
|
200,813,603
|
Phelix-DE Futures
|
153,379,517
|
-
|
Phelix-AT Futures
|
94,707
|
-
|
Phelix DE/AT Futures
|
16,206,140
|
151,045,449
|
French Futures
|
26,926,565
|
12,291,980
|
Italian Futures
|
39,983,588
|
22,088,871
|
Spanish Futures
|
8,347,448
|
2,269,993
|
Further markets
|
7,104,462
|
949,760
|
Options markets
|
22,297,800
|
12,167,550
|
CO2 Emissions Market
|
Monthly volume
|
Monthly volume – previous year
tonnes of CO2
|
Total
|
144,237,000
|
91,709,000
|
EUA Spot Market
- thereof: Primary Market Auctions
- thereof: Secondary Market
|
79,514,000
|
70,984,000
|
EUA Futures
|
37,296,000
|
20,723,000
|
CER Spot Market
|
27,000
|
2,000
|
EUA Options
|
27,400,000
|
-
|
Agricultural Products
|
Monthly volume
Number of contracts
|
Monthly volume
Number of contracts
|
Total
|
3,334
|
6,151
|
Processing Potatoes
|
1,641
|
4,395
|
Dairy Products
|
1,693
|
1,756
|
Global Commodities
|
Monthly volume
Number of contracts
|
Monthly volume
Number of contracts
|
Freight Futures
|
1,535
|
3,140
|
Prices and Indices
|
|
02/2018
|
Phelix-DE Futures – Settlement Price for base load contract
with delivery in 2019 (in €/MWh)
|
33.85
|
Phelix-DE Futures – Settlement Price for peak load contract
with delivery in 2019 (in €/MWh)
|
42.40
|
Settlement Price on EUA Derivatives Market
in Dec 2018 contract (min. / max.) in €/EUA
|
8.80 / 10.15