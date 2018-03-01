 Skip to main Content
EEX Trading Results For January 2018 - EEX Significantly Increases Volumes In Power And Emissions Markets

Date 01/03/2018

In February 2018, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) achieved a total volume of 274.3 TWh on its power derivatives markets (February 2017: 200.8 TWh) which is a year-on-year increase of 37%. In doing so, EEX was able to grow its power derivatives volumes across all market areas.

In total, the German and Austrian markets (Phelix-DE, Phelix-AT and Phelix-DE/AT) increased by 12% to 169.7 TWh. This includes 153.4 TWh from the benchmark product Phelix-DE which achieved its highest volume since launch in April 2017. Volumes in the French market more than doubled to 26.9 TWh (February 2017: 12.3 TWh) while Italian power volumes grew substantially to 40.0 TWh (February 2017: 22.1 TWh). Furthermore, on the Spanish market, volumes increased by more than 250% to 8.3 TWh (February 2017: 2.3 TWh).

The February volume comprised 173.5 TWh traded at EEX via Trade Registration with subsequent clearing. Clearing and settlement of all exchange transactions was executed by European Commodity Clearing (ECC).

Emission Allowances

On the EEX markets for emission allowances, the total trading volume increased by 57% to 144.2 million tonnes of CO2 in February (February 2017: 91.7, million tonnes of CO2). Primary market auctions contributed 75.1 million tonnes of CO2 to the total volume. On the spot secondary market, volumes more than doubled to 4.5 TWh (February 2017: 2.0 TWh). On the EUA derivatives market, EEX was able to increase volumes by 80% to 37.3 TWh (February 2017: 20.7 TWh). Furthermore, 27.4 million tonnes of CO2 were traded in EUA Options which is the highest monthly volume so far in this product.

Agricultural Products

Throughout February, a total of 3,334 contracts was traded in agricultural products (February 2017: 6,151 contracts). In the dairy segment, the volume reached 1,693 contracts (equal to 8,465 tonnes). In processing potatoes, a volume of 1,641 contracts (equal to 41,025 tonnes) was traded.

Global Commodities

In freight futures which are available for trade registration, EEX recorded a volume of 1,535 contracts in February (February 2017: 3,140 contracts).

New Participants

In February, EEX admitted Energy Global Handel B.V., Rotterdam as new trading participant. Arrow Futures (UK) Ltd, London was recognised as new Non-Trading Broker. Furthermore, the admission of Dolomiti Energia Trading S.p.A., Trento (Italy), was extended to the spot market for emission allowances.

 

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power, Emission Allowances and Coal as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group.

 

EEX – Monthly Figures Report for January 2018

Volumes

Power Derivatives Market

Monthly volume

 

MWh

Monthly volume – previous year

MWh

Total

274,340,227

200,813,603

Phelix-DE Futures

153,379,517

-

Phelix-AT Futures

94,707

-

Phelix DE/AT Futures

16,206,140

151,045,449

French Futures

26,926,565

12,291,980

Italian Futures

39,983,588

22,088,871

Spanish Futures

8,347,448

2,269,993

Further markets

7,104,462

949,760

Options markets

22,297,800

12,167,550

 

CO2 Emissions Market

Monthly volume


tonnes of CO2

Monthly volume – previous year

tonnes of CO2

Total

144,237,000

91,709,000

EUA Spot Market

- thereof: Primary Market Auctions

- thereof: Secondary Market

79,514,000
75,090,000
4,424,000

70,984,000
69,030,000
1,954,000

EUA Futures

37,296,000

20,723,000

CER Spot Market

27,000

2,000

EUA Options

27,400,000

-

 

 

Agricultural Products

Monthly volume

 

Number of contracts

Monthly volume
– previous year

Number of contracts

Total

3,334

6,151

Processing Potatoes

1,641

4,395

Dairy Products

1,693

1,756

 

Global Commodities

Monthly volume

 

Number of contracts

Monthly volume
– previous year

Number of contracts

Freight Futures

1,535

3,140

 

CO2 Emissions Market

Monthly volume


tonnes of CO2

Monthly volume – previous year

tonnes of CO2

Total

109,781,000

80,066,500

EUA Spot Market

- thereof: Primary Market Auctions

- thereof: Secondary Market

69,418,000

66,517,000

2,901,000

63,954,500

60,295,500

3,659,000

EUA Futures

40,291,000

15,862,000

CER Spot Market

72,000

0

EUA Options

0

250,000

Agricultural Products

Monthly volume

 

Number of contracts

Monthly volume
– previous year

Number of contracts

Total

2,990

3,982

Processing Potatoes

1,308

1,843

Dairy Products

1,682

2,139

Global Commodities

Monthly volume

 

Number of contracts

Monthly volume
– previous year

Number of contracts

Freight Futures

3,910

1,930

Prices and Indices

 

 

02/2018

Phelix-DE Futures – Settlement Price for base load contract

with delivery in 2019 (in €/MWh)

33.85

Phelix-DE Futures – Settlement Price for peak load contract

with delivery in 2019 (in €/MWh)

42.40

Settlement Price on EUA Derivatives Market

in Dec 2018 contract (min. / max.) in €/EUA

8.80 / 10.15

 