EEX Trading Results For January 2018 - EEX Grows Volumes On EUA Derivatives Market And Launches New OTF Products

In January 2018, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) achieved a total volume of 240.9 TWh on its power derivatives markets (January 2017: 291.1 TWh). The January volume comprised 140.3 TWh traded at EEX via Trade Registration with subsequent clearing. Clearing and settlement of all exchange transactions was executed by European Commodity Clearing (ECC).
On the markets for France (23.8 TWh, +42%), Spain (5.3 TWh, +30%) and Italy (46.6 TWh, +89%), EEX was able to significantly increase volumes year-on-year. On the German markets, nearly 80% of the total volume was traded in the Phelix-DE Future which EEX launched in April 2017 in light of the of the German-Austrian price zone split and which has established itself as the benchmark for European power.
In January, EEX transferred its Non-MTF markets into OTF markets in line with MiFID II. Therefore, EEX offers trading opportunities for power derivatives that are not classified as financial instruments according to MiFID II. In total, 0.4 TWh were traded on the EEX OTF markets in January.
Emission Allowances
On the EEX markets for emission allowances, trading volumes increased by 37% to 109.8 million tonnes of CO2 in January (January 2017: 80.1 million tonnes of CO2). Primary market auctions contributed 66.5 million tonnes of CO2 to the total volume. In particular, the EUA derivatives market recorded a significant growth of 154% to 40.3 million tonnes of CO2 (January 2017: 15.9 million tonnes of CO2).
Agricultural Products
Throughout January, a total of 2,990 contracts was traded in agricultural products (January 2017: 3,982 contracts). In the dairy segment, the volume reached 1,682 contracts (equal to 8,410 tonnes). In processing potatoes, a volume of 1,308 contracts (equal to 32,700 tonnes) was traded.
Global Commodities
In freight futures which are available for trade registration, EEX more than doubled its volume to 3,910 contracts in January (January 2017: 1,930 contracts).
New Participants
In January, EEX extended the admission of ED&F Man Capital Markets Limited, London to trading on the agricultural markets. The admission of Total Gas & Power Ltd., London was extended to the freight market. On the markets for emission allowances, Hartree Partners Power & Gas Company (UK) Ltd, London was admitted on the EUA spot market, BOHEMIA ENERGY Entity s.r.o., Prague was admitted on the derivatives market and Edelweiss Energia S.p.A., Sarnico (Italy) was admitted on both markets. Vertis Environmental Finance Ltd., Budapest was admitted for participating in the EUA primary market auctions.
The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power, Emission Allowances and Coal as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group.
EEX – Monthly Figures Report for January 2018
Volumes
|
Power Derivatives Market
|
Monthly volume
MWh
|
Monthly volume – previous year
MWh
|
Total
|
240,880,031
|
291,102,378
|
Phelix-DE Futures
|
116,960,615
|
-
|
Phelix-AT Futures
|
24,299
|
-
|
Phelix DE/AT Futures
|
31,611,224
|
227,961,023
|
French Futures
|
23,822,396
|
16,830,222
|
Italian Futures
|
46,594,733
|
24,691,546
|
Spanish Futures
|
5,322,410
|
4,096,020
|
Further markets
|
8,655,554
|
1,536,567
|
Options markets
|
7,888,800
|
15,987,000
|
CO2 Emissions Market
|
Monthly volume
|
Monthly volume – previous year
tonnes of CO2
|
Total
|
109,781,000
|
80,066,500
|
EUA Spot Market
- thereof: Primary Market Auctions
- thereof: Secondary Market
|
69,418,000
66,517,000
2,901,000
|
63,954,500
60,295,500
3,659,000
|
EUA Futures
|
40,291,000
|
15,862,000
|
CER Spot Market
|
72,000
|
0
|
EUA Options
|
0
|
250,000
|
Agricultural Products
|
Monthly volume
Number of contracts
|
Monthly volume
Number of contracts
|
Total
|
2,990
|
3,982
|
Processing Potatoes
|
1,308
|
1,843
|
Dairy Products
|
1,682
|
2,139
|
Global Commodities
|
Monthly volume
Number of contracts
|
Monthly volume
Number of contracts
|
Freight Futures
|
3,910
|
1,930
Prices and Indices
|
|
01/2018
|
Phelix-DE Futures – Settlement Price for base load contract
with delivery in 2019 (in €/MWh)
|
34.21
|
Phelix-DE Futures – Settlement Price for peak load contract
with delivery in 2019 (in €/MWh)
|
42.90
|
Settlement Price on EUA Derivatives Market
in Dec 2018 contract (min. / max.) in €/EUA
|
7.66 / 9.46