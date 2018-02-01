 Skip to main Content
EEX Trading Results For January 2018 - EEX Grows Volumes On EUA Derivatives Market And Launches New OTF Products

Date 01/02/2018

In January 2018, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) achieved a total volume of 240.9 TWh on its power derivatives markets (January 2017: 291.1 TWh). The January volume comprised 140.3 TWh traded at EEX via Trade Registration with subsequent clearing. Clearing and settlement of all exchange transactions was executed by European Commodity Clearing (ECC).

On the markets for France (23.8 TWh, +42%), Spain (5.3 TWh, +30%) and Italy (46.6 TWh, +89%), EEX was able to significantly increase volumes year-on-year. On the German markets, nearly 80% of the total volume was traded in the Phelix-DE Future which EEX launched in April 2017 in light of the of the German-Austrian price zone split and which has established itself as the benchmark for European power.

In January, EEX transferred its Non-MTF markets into OTF markets in line with MiFID II. Therefore, EEX offers trading opportunities for power derivatives that are not classified as financial instruments according to MiFID II. In total, 0.4 TWh were traded on the EEX OTF markets in January.

Emission Allowances

On the EEX markets for emission allowances, trading volumes increased by 37% to 109.8 million tonnes of CO2  in January (January 2017: 80.1 million tonnes of CO2). Primary market auctions contributed 66.5 million tonnes of CO2 to the total volume. In particular, the EUA derivatives market recorded a significant growth of 154% to 40.3 million tonnes of CO2 (January 2017: 15.9 million tonnes of CO2).

Agricultural Products

Throughout January, a total of 2,990 contracts was traded in agricultural products (January 2017: 3,982 contracts). In the dairy segment, the volume reached 1,682 contracts (equal to 8,410 tonnes). In processing potatoes, a volume of 1,308 contracts (equal to 32,700 tonnes) was traded.

Global Commodities

In freight futures which are available for trade registration, EEX more than doubled its volume to 3,910 contracts in January (January 2017: 1,930 contracts).

New Participants

In January, EEX extended the admission of ED&F Man Capital Markets Limited, London to trading on the agricultural markets. The admission of Total Gas & Power Ltd., London was extended to the freight market. On the markets for emission allowances, Hartree Partners Power & Gas Company (UK) Ltd, London was admitted on the EUA spot market, BOHEMIA ENERGY Entity s.r.o., Prague was admitted on the derivatives market and Edelweiss Energia S.p.A., Sarnico (Italy) was admitted on both markets. Vertis Environmental Finance Ltd., Budapest was admitted for participating in the EUA primary market  auctions.

 

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power, Emission Allowances and Coal as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group.

EEX – Monthly Figures Report for January 2018

Volumes

Power Derivatives Market

Monthly volume

 

MWh

Monthly volume – previous year

MWh

Total

240,880,031

291,102,378

Phelix-DE Futures

116,960,615

-

Phelix-AT Futures

24,299

-

Phelix DE/AT Futures

31,611,224

227,961,023

French Futures

23,822,396

16,830,222

Italian Futures

46,594,733

24,691,546

Spanish Futures

5,322,410

4,096,020

Further markets

8,655,554

1,536,567

Options markets

7,888,800

15,987,000

CO2 Emissions Market

Monthly volume


tonnes of CO2

Monthly volume – previous year

tonnes of CO2

Total

109,781,000

80,066,500

EUA Spot Market

- thereof: Primary Market Auctions

- thereof: Secondary Market

69,418,000

66,517,000

2,901,000

63,954,500

60,295,500

3,659,000

EUA Futures

40,291,000

15,862,000

CER Spot Market

72,000

0

EUA Options

0

250,000

Agricultural Products

Monthly volume

 

Number of contracts

Monthly volume
– previous year

Number of contracts

Total

2,990

3,982

Processing Potatoes

1,308

1,843

Dairy Products

1,682

2,139

Global Commodities

Monthly volume

 

Number of contracts

Monthly volume
– previous year

Number of contracts

Freight Futures

3,910

1,930

Prices and Indices

 

01/2018

Phelix-DE Futures – Settlement Price for base load contract

with delivery in 2019 (in €/MWh)

34.21

Phelix-DE Futures – Settlement Price for peak load contract

with delivery in 2019 (in €/MWh)

42.90

Settlement Price on EUA Derivatives Market

in Dec 2018 contract (min. / max.) in €/EUA

7.66 / 9.46

 